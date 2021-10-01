Powerful simplicity, uncluttered beauty
Focus on your music, not your DAW
Stargate DAW is everything you need to produce music on a computer. No need to manage dozens of different software packages.
Whether you own the latest PC hardware, a 15 year old laptop, or a Raspberry Pi4, Stargate DAW lets you create without limits.
Revolutionary CPU optimized DSP algorithms provide up to 4x as much battery life as mainstream DAWs and plugins. No power outlet? No problem!
Plugins with warmth, character and soul will bring your music to life. No more sterile sounding digital oscillators.
Before my music industry friends told me about Stargate, it took me weeks to produce a beat. Stargate lets me create beautiful sounding beats quickly and easily.
Stargate lets me produce my next chart topping hit while I fly to my next gig, 6 hours of battery life on a single charge. No other DAW or plugins can do this.
It's like driving an electric car. A sleek and minimal interface hiding advanced and futuristic features, coupled with a powerful and efficient engine. Welcome to the future.
The mobility and collaboration features of Stargate allow us to work on our next album even when we cannot be together in the studio. We can seemlessly share projects and collaborate