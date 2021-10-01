A digital audio workstation (DAW) with a powerful pattern-based workflow.
Create without limits

Focus on your music, not your DAW

One Solution For Music Production

Stargate DAW is everything you need to produce music on a computer. No need to manage dozens of different software packages.

A DAW+Plugins for Everybody

Whether you own the latest PC hardware, a 15 year old laptop, or a Raspberry Pi4, Stargate DAW lets you create without limits.

At Home, In the Studio or on the Go

Revolutionary CPU optimized DSP algorithms provide up to 4x as much battery life as mainstream DAWs and plugins. No power outlet? No problem!

Deep Analog Modelling

Plugins with warmth, character and soul will bring your music to life. No more sterile sounding digital oscillators.

Testimonials

Before my music industry friends told me about Stargate, it took me weeks to produce a beat. Stargate lets me create beautiful sounding beats quickly and easily.

DJ Scruffy D

Trap Producer Extraordinaire

Stargate lets me produce my next chart topping hit while I fly to my next gig, 6 hours of battery life on a single charge. No other DAW or plugins can do this.

Arjen Van Janssen

Dutch Legend

It's like driving an electric car. A sleek and minimal interface hiding advanced and futuristic features, coupled with a powerful and efficient engine. Welcome to the future.

Trippa Fontanelli

Pop Superstar

The mobility and collaboration features of Stargate allow us to work on our next album even when we cannot be together in the studio. We can seemlessly share projects and collaborate

Johan Karlson

Gothenberg House Gang

Stargate Audio

Developer